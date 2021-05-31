Rockwood Police busy over Memorial Day weekend netting multiple drug arrests

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers with the Rockwood Police Department are not taking time off this Memorial Day weekend.

RPD arrested Keith Lee Austin on multiple drugs, weapons charges after being found falling asleep in his car at gas pump Saturday in Rockwood.

Officers recovered heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, two hand guns, a sawed-off shotgun, ammo, and drug paraphernalia in Austin’s Cadillac Escalade.

On Friday, RPD arrested two people on several drug charges after calls of suspicious activity.

Savanna Adkins and Clarence Mills III were approached by officers, and reportedly had a strong odor of marijuana coming from their vehicle.

Mills had two warrants on file at the Roane County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear, and violation of probation.

The two were found with marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone tablets, and drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the Roane County Jail.