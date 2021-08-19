Armed man barricaded inside North Knoxville church, Amherst Elementary on lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amherst Elementary School is on lockdown as a precaution after a suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby church, according to the Knox County Sherriff’s Office.

A department spokesperson said the standoff began when deputies attempted to serve a warrant on a man near that area just after 11 a.m. The suspect barricaded himself inside the church that is under construction near Ball Camp Pike and Schaad Road,

Crisis negotiators are on the scene, and a spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is believed to be armed.

The public is asked to avoid the area. More information is expected to be released shortly.