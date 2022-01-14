KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a Scott County double murder, more than 20 years after his convictions were overturned on appeal.

Hubert Glen Sexton Jr., was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders of Stanley and Terri Sue Goodman.

He had previously been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder involving the Goodmans in a trial in 2001, but the convictions were later reversed on appeal.

The Goodmans were shot to death in their home on the night of May 20, 2000. The District Attorney General’s Office argued at trial the motive for the killings was to prevent the prosecution of Hubert Glen Sexton Jr. for child sexual abuse allegations.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Children Services and the Bradley County District Attorney General’s Office.