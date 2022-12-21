KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what investigators believe was an attempted robbery.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators obtained warrants charging Damante Golden, 29 of Knoxville, Dashawn Johnson, 29 of Knoxville, and Lawrence Stenson, 39 of Knoxville, with felony murder.

Golden was arrested on November 26 by Community Engagement Response Team officers for an outstanding, unrelated warrant according to KPD. He remains in custody.

However, the whereabouts of Johnson and Stenson are unknown. Anyone with information about their locations is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They should be considered armed and dangerous, a KPD release states.

Damante Golden (Photo via Knoxville Police) Dashawn Johnson (Photo via Knoxville Police) Lawrence Stenson (Photo via Knoxville Police)

Johnson and Stenson were also shot during the incident and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.