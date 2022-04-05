KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred on March 28 in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Jaqwan Gillette, who was shot and killed on the night of March 28.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male on March 31 in the 2000 block of Dandridge Avenue on juvenile petitions for attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Investigators determined the juvenile was with 20-year-old Shani Harris, who also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in Gillette’s death, when the shooting occurred.

Police said that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue over an alleged marijuana deal around 8 p.m. on March 28. Gillette was found unresponsive in the Sutherland Flats apartment complex just minutes later. Officers and EMS attempted to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris and the juvenile suspect are scheduled to appear in court on April 21 at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Jaqwan Gillette is the older brother of Jamarion Gillette, who was killed in March 2021.