Second man pleads guilty to domestic assault stemming from Sevierville Walmart altercation, standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second man involved in a December altercation involving handguns at the Sevierville Walmart will not be allowed to own a gun and is banned from the store.

Pedro Salisipan Ngayan Jr., 65, of Pigeon Forge, plead guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and domestic assault in Sevier County Court. Ngayan was originally charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

On Dec. 23, Dashawn Leon Bonner, 22, of Pensacola, Florida pushed Ngayan during an argument that led to both of them pointing handguns at each other. Bonner plead guilty Friday to lesser charges.

Ngayan was given supervised probation after serving five months as a result of his plea agreement. He is permanently banned from possessing a firearm and cannot enter Walmart.