KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The case of a second teen suspect in the 2021 murder of an Austin-East Magnet High School student will be moved to adult criminal court, a Knox County judge ruled Friday.

Deondre Davis

Rashan Jordan

The juvenile male, now identified as Deondre Davis, will now be tried as an adult after Judge Tim Irwin agreed to move the case from juvenile and send it to a Knox County Criminal Court grand jury who will then decide whether or not to indict.

Davis was 16 at the time of the shooting.

He and Rashan Jordan, who was 14 at the time, face charges in the February 2021 fatal shooting of Austin-East student, Stanley Freeman Jr. Jordan’s case was moved to adult criminal court in late February.

Davis’ bond has been set at $1,005,000.

Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed in February 2021 while leaving school to head to work. He is one of five students from Austin-East Magnet High School who died in shootings last year prior to August 2021.

Davis and Jordan are also accused of shooting at Austin-East student John John Mathis and an unidentified female as they drove away from the school in January 2021, along with 17-year-old Ahmad Gatlin. Gatlin will be tried as an adult and faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mathis was later shot and killed in August 2021; a case that remains unsolved.

Jordan is expected to appear in criminal court Thursday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m.