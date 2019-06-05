Sentencing hearing begins for Itiq Green, convicted murderer of Blount County teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Itiq Green, the man convicted in the murder of a Blount County teen was in court Wednesday for the start of his sentencing hearing.

Green was convicted in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Radford, who was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road in July 2017.

Wednesday, June 5 was the first day of a sentencing hearing that is expected to last several days. Prosecutors are aiming for a sentence of 25 to 40 years.

Three other men have been involved in the case – Keshawn Hopewell, as well as Isaiah Wright and his brother, Camion Patrick.

This case had gained national attention because those two brothers were both featured in the Netflix series, “Last Chance U.”