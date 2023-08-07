A file image showing the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seal on a podium during a press conference in Knoxville, Tenn. (FILE Photo: WATE)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Several men in East Tennessee were arrested this week during an undercover operation to identify suspects seeking to illicit sex from minors.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation placed decoy advertisements on Aug. 4-5 on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases in an effort to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested seven men. All seven were charged with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Rene Gonzalez, 44, of Sevierville

Hardkumar Patel, 31, of Knoxville

Jorge Pickens, 21, of Knoxville

Bradford Hartman, 34, of Maryville

Kenneth Price, 61, of Rogersville

Jeremiah Williams, 23, of Knoxville

Chethan Ranganatha, 40, of Knoxville

They were booked into the Blount County Jail with a bond amount ranging from $25,000-$35,000.

The operation also aimed to identify potential victims of trafficking. Two adult women were cited and offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.