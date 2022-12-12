SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County businessman has been sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes.

Wyatt Wrege Bunch was sentenced to six years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to five felony counts of tax evasion on July 18, 2022. He also paid criminal restitution, court costs and civil restitution to the Department of Revenue.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money they collect from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

In January 2019, Bunch surrendered to the authorities after failing to remit collected sales tax to the state. He initially faced one count of theft over $250,000, 48 counts of failing to remit collected sales tax and one count of tax evasion before entering the plea agreement.