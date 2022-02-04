KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of two Sevier County deputy clerks accused of taking cash payments in exchange for an official act is asking for her trial to be separated from her codefendant and co-worker.

Brandy M. Thornton, 44, and Roberta Lynne Webb Allen, 55, both of Sevier County, were indicted by a federal grand jury Oct. 6, a day before the FBI was seen conducting “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse.

Thornton is asking for her trial to be separated from Allen. Currently the two women are being tried together. Thornton’s lawyers are also asking that statements from Allen in the current trial be removed from her own trial. Thornton’s lawyers say Allen’s statements, would violate their client’s right to due process and a fair trial if the trials aren’t separated.

The three-count indictment claims that Thornton and Allen began in July 2020 “obtained property not due to them and their office, namely cash payments in United States Currency, and food in the Eastern District of Tennessee, from Juan Lopez Gallardo.”

Gallardo is one of 11 people arrested following an investigation that began in 2020 into a drug trafficking ring out of Florida. The investigation found cocaine was being shipped from Miami to Kodak where officers made controlled buys.

Indictments say Gallardo created and obtained false title and registration documents for stolen vehicles. The stolen vehicles were then registered with the state of Tennessee using the fake documents.