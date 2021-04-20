Sevier County inmate adds to charges after threatening judge and attorneys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man being held in the Sevier County Jail is now facing additional charges after threatening a judge and two attorneys.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tyler Dakota Matthews, 25, of Cookeville, wrote letters in February to a Sevier County judge, an assistant public defender and an assistant district attorney threatening them.

Matthews was charged with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment. He was served in the Sevier County Jail where he remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.