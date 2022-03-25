KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man is facing multiple charges of theft over $10,000 in connection to a pair of pontoon boats stolen from Douglas Lake marinas in Sevier and Jefferson counties.

Trey A. Cook, 22, of Sevierville, has been arrested in connection with the stolen boats. Cook has also been charged in Jefferson County with multiple thefts of marine equipment from boats.

Both of the stolen boats have been recovered by detectives.

Cook was booked in the Sevier County Jail on local charges of theft over $10,000. He was then transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899.