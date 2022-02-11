PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested Monday after Sevierville Police detectives were informed one of their two children tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.

Adam Pierce, 29, and Kayleigh Peterman, 24, each face one count of aggravated child abuse. The two were arrested Feb. 7 and are currently being held in the Sevier County Jail on a $100,000 bond each.

Detectives began investigating the case in November after they were informed by the Tennessee Department of Child Services that their 2-year-old child had tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana.

The incident report states the other child, an 11-month-old, did not have enough hair to conduct a toxicology screening and may have been exposed to the drugs as well.

It is not clear what led to the children being screened for drugs.

The couple was charged with aggravated child abuse under Haley’s Law, which makes it a felony to abuse a child under the age of 9 in a manner capable of producing serious bodily harm. The law was named after an abuse victim in Campbell County who was found with chemical burns across her body in 2004.