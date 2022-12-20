KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drugs, citations, property forms and a blow-up sex doll are some of the items that lead to a Knoxville police officer being fired in June.

Former officer Edward Nation was a 12-year veteran in the Knoxville Police Department.

Edward Nation. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Nation went on medical leave in 2020. However, six months later after returning, his cruiser was being cleaned out to be re-assigned.

That’s when the department found drugs, citations, impound forms and a blow-up sex doll in the cruiser.

According to Knoxville police, there were several forms of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia found in Nation’s vehicle. There were also 34 misdemeanors, including juvenile and city citations, and 42 vehicle impound forms that were not turned in to the office.

Drugs paraphernalia found in former Knoxville police officer’s cruiser. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

A blow-up sex doll was found in a former Knoxville police officer’s cruiser. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Many of the forms and citations were reportedly several years old. Some were issued in 2013.

Nation was soon fired for neglect of duty, failure to submit departmental records, failure to process property and evidence, unbecoming conduct and unsatisfactory performance.