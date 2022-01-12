KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man is facing multiple charges including a DUI stemming from an incident in Knoxville in which he’s accused of assaulting firefighters who responded to the scene of a wrecked vehicle Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

An arrest report states officers, EMT personnel and Knoxville Fire Department personnel responded to the scene where a vehicle had crashed into a pole along Cornelia at Baxter. Arriving officers observed EMT and fire first responders trying to make contact with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Russell, of Seymour, Tenn. The report states officers then observed the reverse lights on the vehicle light up and the vehicle taking off at a high rate of speed, nearly running over four Knoxville firefighters.

Russell then led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Shortly after he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the side of a building located on North Broadway. Officers caught up to him and gave him commands to exit the vehicle so they could place him under arrest.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a six-pack of Jack Daniels 12 oz. daiquiris, with one empty and the rest unopened in the passenger-side floorboard. Russell refused to answer questions and refused to perform a field sobriety test or give a breath and blood test. Russell was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Apart from the alcohol found in the crashed vehicle, officers also found a “drug scale” in the center console with a white residue along with several empty baggies. Russell is facing some of the following charges:

Four counts of aggravated assault on first responder

DUI

Evading arrest

Russell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 20.