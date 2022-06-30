KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Seymour man suspected of selling illicit drugs after a yearlong probe by narcotics investigators.

Following a yearlong investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Stone Street in Seymour on Monday. Brandon Clifton, 33, was arrested and faces several drug charges.

Detectives seized 121 grams of heroin, five grams of fentanyl, weapons and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Clifton was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of sale and delivery of Schedule II narcotics, one count of sale and delivery of Schedule I narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

He is currently being held at the Sevier County Jail on a $75,000 bond pending a court hearing.