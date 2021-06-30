Seymour man indicted for rape of a child, other charges after assaulting 2 juveniles

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Seymour man is behind bars after being indicted for sexual battery and rape of a child, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating Hunter Ray Monday, 20, in March for allegations of sexual assault involving a minor in Sevier County. Throughout the investigation, agents determined Monday had sexually assaulted two juveniles.

Monday turned himself in after a Sevier County grand jury indicted him on charges of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and one count of sexual battery. He’s been booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $100,000 bond.