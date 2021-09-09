Seymour man shot, killed at home on Boyds Creek Highway; 16-year-old detained

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 30-year-old died Wednesday night after being shot at a home in Seymour.

Sevier County deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Boyds Creek Highway. When deputies arrived they found, Chase E. Turner, of Seymour, with a gunshot wound. Turner was transported to UT Medical Center where he died.

Sheriff Ron Seals says a 16-year-old boy is being detained and questioned. The investigation is ongoing.