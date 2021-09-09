Seymour man shot, killed at home on Boyds Creek Highway; 16-year-old detained

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 30-year-old died Wednesday night after being shot at a home in Seymour.

Sevier County deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Boyds Creek Highway. When deputies arrived they found, Chase E. Turner, of Seymour, with a gunshot wound. Turner was transported to UT Medical Center where he died.

Sheriff Ron Seals says a 16-year-old boy is being detained and questioned. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knox County teacher shares concerns month into school year

LaKenya Middlebrook speaks about her new role as director of Community Safety

Ask Isaacs: Penalties for threats and false reports

Maryville man finally gets stimulus check

Officials ask Gov. Lee to allow extra-curricular activities for 2 Knox County Schools in virtual learning

Innov865 Startup Week returning in October