NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As temperatures ramp up and the unofficial kickoff to summer begins, boaters are expected to be out in full force. With more boats come more dangers on the water.

According to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, 32 boating-related fatalities occurred in 2020, the most on Tennessee waters in nearly 40 years. Though the TWRA 2020 Boating Incident Report lists 31 deaths for 2020, it is still a massive jump from the eight deaths reported in 2019.