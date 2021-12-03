KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An employee of the Waffle House in Caryville is facing drug charges following a Friday raid at the restaurant.

Anthony James Silcox of Caryville has been charged with selling a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Silcox was selling meth on the property where he worked as a cook.

The arrest came after an investigation that was sparked by a citizen’s complaint.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said that the department is “focused on investigating citizens’ complaints and keeping our county safe.”

“If you are selling drugs then we will bring you to justice,” Goins said. “We will arrest you at home or even at work to keep our community safe.”