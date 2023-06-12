KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sneedville man has been indicted after officials say he made threatening statements to law enforcement personnel.

Marty Ray Rouse, 45, has been charged with two counts of retaliation.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation claimed that Rouse made statements threatening to harm a Hancock County sheriff and an investigator with the District Attorney General’s Office.

Rouse is being held in the Hancock County Jail, where he was originally on unrelated charges.