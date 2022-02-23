KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The woman accused of killing a 24-year-old last summer is facing updated charges and an increased bond.

Sevier County Circuit Court is now listing Sarah Romine’s bail at $500,000. According to the county clerk, the bond increase was due to the upgraded first-degree murder charge.

Romine is accused of shooting and killing Kelsy Cook during an altercation on July 31, 2021, in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Water Park. Officials believe Romine also shot 23-year-old Angie Russell.

In addition to first-degree murder, Romine is also facing two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to be back in court on April 26.