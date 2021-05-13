Stabbing suspect on the run in West Knoxville

Knox County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a stabbing suspect who fled the scene at a Days Inn in on Parkside Drive on May 13, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stabbing suspect who fled from a scene at a hotel along Park West Boulevard, just off Interstate 40.

The suspect last seen running north from the hotel is described as a white male, thin build, with strawberry blond hair, according to a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office. No clothing description was given as the suspect may have changed clothing.

A sheriff’s helicopter and K-9 unites are searching areas along and including North Cedar Bluff Road.

The stabbing occurred at the Days Inn just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to the hospital. No information yet on the condition of that person.

Cedar Bluff Elementary and Middle schools, as well as the preschool, along with Christian Academy of Knoxville, are on “soft lockdown,” meaning the doors are locked. Students can move around inside the building but no one will be admitted into the school.