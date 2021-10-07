KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tip about a possible stolen ATV in Campbell County led to an evening car chase and multiple charges for one man.

Robert Daugherty was arrested on Oct. 4 and has been charged with possession of stolen property, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office sergeant received a tip that a stolen Polaris Razor ATV could be traveling along Towe String Road in LaFollette. The sergeant spotted the ATV near the former Key Limestone rock quarry and began to initiate a traffic stop.

Stolen ATV found by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo via CCSO.)

Daugherty failed to stop and attempted to flee reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour and running other drivers off the road. During the chase, Daugherty abandoned the ATV near Campbell County High School. Deputies along with LaFollette Police officers were able to locate the ATV and stop Daugherty as he attempted to flee on foot.

Daugherty remains in the Campbell County Jail with no bond.