KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An 18-year-old suspect is under arrest in connection with an East Knoxville shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

Ishine McCoy is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony after a shooting that occurred Aug. 25 around 2 p.m.

Officers responded to McConnell Street near Walter P. Homes where a 23-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound. Investigators said that suspects left the scene of the shooting in an SUV.

Court documents show the victim was walking between apartment buildings in the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road when several shot were fired from the passenger seat of a vehicle. The victim was struck one time in the hip and required medical care.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and a witness identified McCoy out of a photo lineup. He taken into custody Friday by Violent Crime Unit investigators.

McCoy also faces an aggravated assault charge in connection to a July 24 incident where Knoxville Police said he and two others picked up a couple on Martin Luther King Boulevard before ordering them out of the car and assaulting one of them. Court documents state the victim claims to have been punched and struck on the head with a firearm multiple times.

McCoy was arraigned in court Friday and a bond hearing has been set for Monday, Aug. 29.