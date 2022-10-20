Fatal shooting suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville has been charged with first-degree murder. (Photo: Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday.

KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville has been charged with first-degree murder. McCutchen was arrested Wednesday afternoon after investigators served a search warrant at his residence and found a firearm believed to have been used in the fatal shooting on Oct. 8.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 KPD officers had responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue around 11 a.m. where they found shooting victim Robby Mathews, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mathews was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

KPD identified Mathews as the shooting victim on Oct. 10.

A motive for the shooting has not been released and the case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

An initial court appearance for McCutchen is not yet available.