MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges after a Tuesday police pursuit in Madisonville, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

MPD shared to its social media page that a patrol shift had tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 411 near the Wil-Sav Drugs store in the 4200 block; the vehicle had been reported stolen out of McMinn County. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, police said a man “bolted” from the vehicle on foot toward Niles Ferry Road.

Madisonville Police officers along with deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office then “quickly established a perimeter and deployed a Sheriffs Office K-9.”

During their search, two officers in the containment area observed the suspect, identified as John Robert Pike, on Dogwood Drive and the officers gave chase, MPD said. Pike was apprehended and placed into custody.

Before the pursuit, Pike already had three active warrants for his arrest. A woman was also charged at the scene related to this incident, MPD said.

No further details were yet available.