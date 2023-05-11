Knoxville Police Department has officers blocking North Broadway after a man was found dead on a bridge May 3, 2023. (WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators said Thursday they had located and taken a man into custody after a search following a fatal shooting on the Broadway Viaduct last week.

KPD said that Jayshawn Williams, who was wanted for second-degree murder in the May 3rd death of victim Travis Brown, was located and taken into custody Wednesday night at a gas station on Sevier Avenue.

“Williams was found in possession of narcotics, including suspected heroin and meth,” KPD tweeted. “Williams appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was transported to the hospital for evaluation before being booked on his outstanding murder warrant.”

Williams’ arrest comes after a fatal shooting on Wednesday, May 3 that detectives believed involved him. Officers had responded to the bridge between West Depot Avenue and West Jackson Avenue around 3 p.m. where 35-year-old Travis Brown of Knoxville was pronounced dead at the scene. KPD said he died as a result of a gunshot.