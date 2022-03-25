KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist has been identified and arrested, police said Friday.

The March 17 crash involved a 31-year-old motorcyclist at Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street.

Calvin Thomas Jr., 65, of Knoxville, turned himself in Friday in connection to the crash. A release stated Thomas is the registered owner of the Toyota Echo involved in the crash.

He faces the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an injury accident

Duty to render aid and give information

Driving on a suspended license

Failure to provide proof of financial responsibility

Failure to yield the right of way