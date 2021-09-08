Suspect at large after 1 hospitalized in South Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting suspect is at large after a man was hospitalized and an elementary school was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to its proximity to a shooting in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Police responded to the 200 block of Stone Road just after 2 p.m. and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound next to a vehicle.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene on foot and Mooreland Heights Elementary was put on lockdown due to its proximity to the incident. The suspect remains at large as of 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Based on the evidence, KPD says the suspect and victim knew one another. The circumstances remain under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crime Unit.