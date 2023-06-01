Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Bradshaw Garden Road in Knoxville on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police Department investigation into a deadly shooting in January led to the arrest of a suspect early Thursday morning.

Samer Jurdi, 28, of Knoxville, was arrested Thursday in the death of 30-year-old Jeronimo Gomez. Jurdi was indicted on charges of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Gomez was shot and killed outside of a home on Bradshaw Garden Road on January 17, 2023. Investigators said previously that a traffic crash occurred outside of the home, leading to a confrontation and shots being fired.

Police had released audio from an external camera near the home which purportedly captured the shooter’s voice before and after the shooting. They had also sought a black 2010 Toyota Camry during the investigation.

Jurdi has been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.