KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase Tuesday afternoon in Knox County in which he crashed into three cars and injured one person.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw a suspicious vehicle traveling on Cedar Bluff Road near Sherrill Boulevard. A registration check unveiled the license plate on the vehicle didn’t match the vehicle registration. A traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect fled from the deputies.

The vehicle hit three cars at a traffic light near the intersection of Dutchtown Road and Cedar Bluff Road. Eventually the suspect, Cory J. Lampson, was taken into custody without further incident. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Lampson was taken to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility where he is awaiting arraignment. He had outstanding warrants including possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture/sell and two violation of probation charges. Charges from the chase and crash are pending are forthcoming.