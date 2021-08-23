Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Aisha Cates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect has been identified by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers for the murder of Aisha Cates on Aug. 21 in Knoxville.

Vincent Morrison, 31, who’s wanted for aggravated assault for shooting at his fiance on March 5, is wanted for the murder of Cates, according to Crime Stoppers.

Morrison is 5’10”, 300 pounds, and is known to travel between Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta.

Have you seen Vincent Morrison? Morrison is #Wanted for the murder of Aisha Cates on Saturday, August 21st along with Aggravated Assault for shooting at his fiance on March 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VontT1RT1l — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) August 23, 2021

If you know where he is remain anonymous and submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. Call 1-800-222-8477, go online or use the P3 TIPS app.