KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The suspect involved in a standoff at Western Heights apartment complex has been identified.

The standoff took place following after police attempted to stop a vehicle, which continued on to the Western Heights apartment complex. During the pursuit, police lost sight of the vehicle. Police were able to find the vehicle in the apartment complex and confirm that the suspect had fled into an apartment.

Police identified the suspect as Latawyne Osborne, 37, of Knoxville. He is charged with evading arrest.

Police had previously said the initial reason for the attempted traffic stop was because the person in the vehicle was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation. According to the arrest, police had been observing him before he began driving, at which point he fled. Police say that after this, they attempted to stop him with flashing lights and sirens but Osborne continued to flee.

Police say that during the pursuit, Osborne abandoned the car in an alleyway and was seen by KCDC security footage running on foot. On the footage, he was seen discarding a handgun and a bag of suspected narcotics as he was running. According to police witness collected these items and entered an apartment where she returned them to Osborne.

Police say the witness then said she heard Osborne make several phone calls and mentioning the he ran from police because he had drugs and a gun on him.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment. In their search, they found two handguns, wrapped in a plastic bag, in the toilet reservoir. After completing a FBI criminal history check, it was found that Osborne was convicted of multiple felonies in Georgia.

It was also discovered by police that Osborne had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in Blount County. Police said that Osborne told an officer that he should not have ran.

An additional search warrant was granted for the vehicle Osborne was driving. Police found documents belonging to the defendant in the car, but no narcotics were found.