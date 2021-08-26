Suspect in custody after manhunt in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect at the center of an earlier Wednesday manhunt was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and K-9 Units were searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Knox County.

The initial pursuit with THP ended on Harris Road off of Pond Creek with the stolen vehicle crashing into a fence. The suspect was last seen running into a field off of Harris Road. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants/jeans.

LCSO had not yet identified the suspect as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Check back for updates.

