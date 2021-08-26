Suspect in custody after manhunt in Loudon County

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: LCSO)

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect at the center of an earlier Wednesday manhunt was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and K-9 Units were searching for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Knox County.

The initial pursuit with THP ended on Harris Road off of Pond Creek with the stolen vehicle crashing into a fence. The suspect was last seen running into a field off of Harris Road. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants/jeans.

LCSO had not yet identified the suspect as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Check back for updates.

(Photo: LCSO)

Download the WATE 6 News app to receive updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Tennessee governor, health commissioner speak on masks in schools

UT Medical Center requests TN National Guard

Blount Memorial Hospital stops elective surgeries due to rise in COVID-19 patients

Man airlifted to UT Medical after shooting in Crossville

Police find man with gunshot wound at South Knoxville apartment

Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties