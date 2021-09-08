Suspect in fatal shooting of Aisha Cates arrested in California

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man named as a suspect in the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of Aisha Cates was arrested in California on Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police.

Vincent Morrison, 31, of Maryville was wanted on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Aisha Cates in Walter P. Taylor Homes on Aug. 22.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Morrison was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Ramona, Calif. Morrison, who was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, will be extradited back to Knox County imminently.