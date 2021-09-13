Suspect in Jefferson County drive-by shooting turns herself in

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jefferson county drive-by shooting arrest

25-year-old Taylor Victoria O’Neal. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect in a Jefferson County drive-by shooting that targeted three people including a three-year-old child turned herself Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Deep Springs Rd just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a drive-by shooting. According to the investigation and witness statements, the shooter stopped in front of a residence and fired a handgun in the direction of two adults and a three-year-old child. No injuries were reported.

Taylor Victoria O’Neal, 25, turned herself in Monday and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville man dead after ATV wreck in Campbell County

First Quarter Moon occurs this week plus several planets will be visible

Ijams Nature Center's Twilight at Ijams fundraiser

East Tennesseans enjoy TN Valley Fair

Clinton High School closed two days

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information