Suspect in Jefferson County drive-by shooting turns herself in

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect in a Jefferson County drive-by shooting that targeted three people including a three-year-old child turned herself Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Deep Springs Rd just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a drive-by shooting. According to the investigation and witness statements, the shooter stopped in front of a residence and fired a handgun in the direction of two adults and a three-year-old child. No injuries were reported.

Taylor Victoria O’Neal, 25, turned herself in Monday and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.