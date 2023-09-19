KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted for a casino shooting in Mississippi has been arrested in Knoxville by the United States Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Imani Holly, 19, was wanted for a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Gold Strike Casino in Robinsonville, Miss. just south of Memphis in January 2023. Four people were injured in the shooting.

Holly is facing four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest took place at an apartment complex located off South Hall of Fame Drive and Lula Powell Drive in Knoxville on Tuesday, Sept. 19. According to a release, the Knoxville U.S. Marshals’ Office received a lead from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Mississippi Tuesday morning that Holly could be in the Knoxville area. Holly was subsequently arrested without incident.

“Holly is a very violent individual who has already racked up a significant criminal history at a young age. Holly has been on the run since the Tunica shootings occurred and warrants were issued for his arrest in February. To our knowledge, he had only been in Knoxville for a few hours,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Holly is also facing charges in relation to a series of armed robberies of businesses in Tate County, Miss. in 2021. He was arrested in July 2022 in Memphis for the charges. He made bond following the robbery arrests and reportedly did not appear for subsequent court dates. As a result, a bench warrant was issued in Tate County.

“Our deputy marshals and task force officers are to be commended for quickly locating and apprehending Holly,” added Jolley.