KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who led deputies on pursuit has been recaptured after he escaped from a West Knoxville hospital on Wednesday.

Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye said deputies took a suspect, identified as Brandon Deaton, into custody on Tuesday after he attempted to flee a traffic stop on Tellico Parkway in Loudon and led deputies on a short pursuit.

Brandon Deaton. Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Frye said Deaton was injured when he purposely crashed his vehicle in his attempt to evade arrest and was transported to Tennova Medical Center in Knoxville Tuesday evening.

Around noon Wednesday, Deaton escaped from the hospital on foot and was quickly captured by deputies from Loudon and Knox counties.

No other details were immediately available.