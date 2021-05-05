Suspect surrenders after standoff in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect peacefully surrendered to police officers after a two-hour standoff on May 4.

Sevierville Police Department officers responded to the home on Retreat Street at about 2:40 p.m. after a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputy requested assistance, according to a press release.

The deputy was reportedly serving a civil process on Matthew Dyke, 32, when it was determined he had several sealed indictments against him. However, when the deputy attempted to arrest him, Dyke went back into the home and refused to surrender. This is when SPD was called.

After repeated efforts by SPD officers to have the suspect surrender were unsuccessful, SPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responding to the scene. It was learned that Dyke was in possession of a rifle.

According to a release, contact was made with a woman inside the residence, who eventually exited and surrendered to police. She was identified as Lauren Baker, 34, and arrested on the following sealed indictment of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a Schedule III substance.

Following conversations with SPD crisis negotiators, Dyke exited the residence and surrendered to officers at 4:40 p.m.

He was arrested on the following sealed indictments: three charges of manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine, and three charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a Schedule III substance. He was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Both Dyke and Baker were transported to the Sevier County Jail for booking.