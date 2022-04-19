KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two as-yet-unknown suspects are sought by Knoxville Police after they used a stolen pickup and a chain to break open two ATMs on Easter morning.

Image released by Knoxville Police Department shows suspect in two ATM thefts on Magnolia Avenue on Easter morning.

“The two suspects were wearing black face masks that covered almost their entire face, black shirts, black pants and bright colored work gloves.”

Two ATMs at the ORNL Federal Credit Union in the 3600 block of East Magnolia were broken open and the money drawers were removed around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, police said.

The truck, which police said was stolen from The Palmer apartment complex on Wilson Road, was later found abandoned in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The owner of the truck told police it was last seen at 11 p.m. on April 16.

One individual captured in a photo is one of two suspects involved in the burglary, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department Property Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

At this time, neither suspect has been identified. Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the ATM burglary or vehicle theft is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.