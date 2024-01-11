ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — An Athens man was arrested and charged after allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to Snapchat, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a release on Thursday saying the man was arrested by special agents assigned to the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in connection with an ongoing child exploitation case.

Agents received a tip on Monday from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that child sexual abuse material was being uploaded by a Snapchat user, who the TBI said was later identified as Kenterrius McGuffie, 27, of Athens.

Kenterrius McGuffie, 27, of Athens (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

While McGuffie was at his place of employment in Sweetwater, authorities detained him while agents and investigators from the 10th Judicial Task Force, Athens Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his home.

According to the TBI, McGuffie was then arrested on charges of 13 counts of aggravated rape of a child, 12 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of continual sexual abuse of a child, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor (more than 50 images).

McGuffie was booked into the McMinn County Jail where he was held on a $400,000 bond.

The TBI added that the investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.