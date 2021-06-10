TBI: Former Fentress Co. deputy indicted on charges related to selling agency-issued AR-15

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy.

In October 2020, TBI agents began investigating Derek Cull Richards, 42, after the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department discovered possible misconduct. According to the TBI’s investigation, Richards sold his agency-issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain while serving as a deputy. Agents were able to track down and recover the weapon. Richards is no longer employed by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department.

The Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Richards with one count of Official Misconduct. Thursday afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.