TBI Report: Crime on campus lower in 2020 amid COVID-19 guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime on Campus study has been released showing crime has decreased on campuses.

It should be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the 2020 statistics, as students, staff and faculty spent less time on college and university campuses.

The report details the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses combining the data submitted through the state’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” TBI Director David Rausch said.

In the report’s findings:

Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 33.5% from 2019 to 2020 and decreased overall by 40.6% since 2017.

Offenses categorized as “larceny/theft” made up 26.3% of all reported offenses in 2020.

The number of burglaries increased by 11.2%, from 125 in 2019 to 139 in 2020.

The overall category of “sex offenses-non-consensual” decreased by 34.2% in 2020.

The full report is available on TBI’s website.