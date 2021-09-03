TBI searching for East Tennessee heroin dealer as part of bureau’s Fugitive Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man facing drug charges. The bureau posted a Fugitive Friday alert around 8:40 a.m. for Gregory Joseph Harris.
Harris is accused of distributing more than 100 grams of a substance containing heroin in East Tennessee. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.