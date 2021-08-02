TBI searching for man wanted on several charges out of Scott County

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating Phillip Ross Bowling. He’s on the TBI’s Most Wanted list for aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault out of Scott County.

Bowling is 43 years old, 6’2″, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes; and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted on two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Chief Detective Dennis Chambers at 423-663-2245.