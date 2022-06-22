TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell woman is under arrest on an arson charge related to a May 2021 fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Mary Eileen Weeks, 61, is a suspect in a fire that happened in Tazewell in the 4900 block of Powell River Road, near the Kentucky border. Weeks was booked into Hancock County jail.

During the 2021 investigation, investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally. Weeks was identified from evidence that led to her being the person who started the fire, according to a TBI press release.

A Hancock County jury returned an indictment against Weeks last week on one count of arson. Bail was set at $20,000.