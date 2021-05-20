TBI, Union County Sheriff investigating domestic violence-related fatal shooting

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TBI agents are working alongside the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, May 13, along Hickory Star Road in Maynardville.

A TBI statement said Johnny Garrett, 64, died as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

The initial incident report from the Sheriff’s Office indicates the circumstances of the homicide to be a “lover’s quarrel.”

Dispatch had advised responding deputies that the female caller claimed to have shot her husband.

Responding deputies encountered a woman identified as 56-year-old Angela Garrett, the victim’s wife, sitting in a chair within the screen porch area at a camper trailer residence in the Hickory Star Resort & Marina campground.

Angela along with a female neighbor met the deputies and retreieved the firearm located on the couch inside.

The deputies entered the camper trailer where they found Johnny Garrett laying unresponsive on the floor. The officers checked for a pulse, didn’t find one and called for an ambulance and additional detectives to respond to the scene.

Angela Garrett was then taken into custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.