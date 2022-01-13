KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In an effort to prevent violence and deaths related to domestic violence, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and District Attorney General Charme Allen have appointed the members to the newly formed Domestic Abuse Death Review Team.

In October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Knox County Commission approved Allen and Jacobs’ resolution to form the team. Together team members will identify and review domestic abuse deaths, including homicides and suicides while facilitating communication between agencies involved in domestic abuse cases.

“Losing lives in our community to violence is devastating,” Allen said. “The work of the designated review team will provide us with valuable insight into ways we can avert future devastation and save lives. We need to do everything we can and use every resource possible to stop domestic violence.

“I’m grateful to these appointees who have made it their life’s work to serve victims of domestic violence and Knox County.”

This review will then help to identify and formulate strategies to prevent domestic abuse. The following have been appointed to the team.

Joanie Stewart Knox County District Attorney General’s Office

Lt. Nevin Long Knoxville Police Department

Lt. Miranda Spangler Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Brad Anders Knox County E911 Director

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic Knox County Medical Examiner

Amy Rowling Knox County Health Department

Tracy Davis Tennessee Department of Children’s Services representative

Robert Downs Legal Aid of East Tennessee representative

Kathryn Ellis Knoxville Family Justice Center representative

Patty Boardwine Knox County District Attorney’s Office, victim witness coordinator

Chelsie Leonard McNabb Center representative Domestic Violence Abuse Shelter and Crisis Hotline Provider

Lauren Lindback YWCA representative Nonprofit groups serving domestic violence victims

Catherine Oaks McNabb Center representative Nonprofit groups serving domestic violence victims

Seema Singh Domestic violence expert Social Services and medical community

Tasha Blakney Attorney at law

Ashley Blamey Doctor of social work



“Each of these appointees are committed to serving domestic violence survivors on a daily basis,” Jacobs said. “By coming together, we can ensure that our community offers the most comprehensive services we can to victims of domestic violence.”